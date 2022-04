After a two-year lull, activists seeking city funds for the homeless launched a new campaign Wednesday night in their contest with Mayor Lori Lightfoot. A well-attended “town hall” meeting in Kenwood was the first of four designed to put heat on a few of the City Council’s most influential members — in this case, Alds. Sophia King (4th), Leslie Hairston (5th), Pat Dowell (3rd) and Gregory Mitchell (7th), all of whom either declined to attend or did not respond to the event invitation.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 DAYS AGO