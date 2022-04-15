Letters Policy

Regarding a recent letter to editor (“Biden voters should apologize,” April 7), not only do I refuse to apologize for voting for Joe Biden, but I will not vote for any Republican candidate for any office as long as the face of the GOP is hostile, loud, petulant, confrontational and scapegoating, and continues wrongly to co-opt our nation's flag as the de facto symbol of the party.
Political battles over the response to COVID-19 are here to stay, the latest example being a partisan fight over how to pay for additional relief funds that will go toward testing, vaccines, treatments, and research and development.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Sen. Maggie Hassan’s recent trip to the U.S./Mexico border is causing an uproar among progressives in New Hampshire. They're taking offense not just at policy positions, such as asking the Biden administration to hold off on ending a rule that allows for rapid deportations, but also a video prominently featuring the border wall, something they say they'd expect from a Trump-supporting republican, not a democrat.
SANTIAGO (Reuters) - In a marathon voting session to restructure Chile's political system that finished late Wednesday night, the country's constitutional assembly voted to replace its 200-year-old senate with a new "chamber of regions". The assembly has been working on a new draft constitution that will go to a referendum...
Comments / 0