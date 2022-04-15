Letters Policy

Regarding a recent letter to editor (“Biden voters should apologize,” April 7), not only do I refuse to apologize for voting for Joe Biden, but I will not vote for any Republican candidate for any office as long as the face of the GOP is hostile, loud, petulant, confrontational and scapegoating, and continues wrongly to co-opt our nation's flag as the de facto symbol of the party.

CANTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO