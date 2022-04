The spirit of Nina Simone comes alive at New World Stages, as Laiona Michelle creates a stunning portrait of the legendary singer and songwriter in "Little Girl Blue." Directed by Devanand Janki, this two-hour show features 17 songs broken up into two concerts: The first act takes place in Westbury, New York, in April 1968, a few days after Martin Luther King Jr. was shot; Act II is eight years later, in July 1976, in Montreux, Switzerland.

