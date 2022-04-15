ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Giant Grocery Store Sends Giant Donation to Abington School District, Aiding Hungry Children

By Christine Tarlecki
 3 days ago
Image via Abington School District Facebook.

The Roslyn-area Giant grocery store #2350 in Montgomery County has donated over $9,000 to the Feeding School Kids program at Abington schools, reports Jon Campisi for the Abington Patch.

The initiative was launched in 2021 to address the need of childhood hunger in areas in which Giant stores operate. It has raised over $3.3 million last year

“School food programs are critical to fighting food insecurity and ensuring children receive regular, nutritious meals,” Jessica Groves, community impact manager for Giant, said in a past statement.

Giant has said it will donate $250,000 to the Feeding School Kids program, and customers can also “round up” purchases at grocery checkout to the nearest dollar, augmenting the corporate donations.

The Abington School District will use the grant donation of $9,227 to feed underprivileged students’ school meals in the Feeding School Kids Program.

Red more about Giant’s donation to Abington School District in the Abington Patch.

