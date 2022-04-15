ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burn Restrictions in effect for Colorado Springs

By Valerie Mills
 3 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Burn Restriction Order for the City of Colorado Springs goes into effect Friday April 15th at 12:00pm.

This bans recreational fires, outdoor smoking in all city owned parks and open spaces, recreational fireworks, and any other outdoor burning. The order also bans small engine equipment like chainsaws that do not have a functioning spark arrestor.

CSFD says the order is due to current and forecasted drought conditions, exceptionally dry fuel moisture levels, and increases in grass fire occurrence on undeveloped areas of Colorado Springs.

Violators of this Order may be fined up to a $2,500 fine, imprisonment in jail up to189 days, probation. CSFD says fires caused in violation of this Order may be investigated as a misdemeanor or felony arson violations, which would subject violators to any penalties provided under Colorado State statutes.

