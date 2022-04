Aiden Tobin, senior at Faribault Bethlehem Academy signed a National Letter of Intent today to play baseball at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa. Tobin played football at BA and wrestled for the Faribault Falcons so he was blessed to probably be able to choose a sport to play at a small college. He told KDHL his love has always been baseball.

