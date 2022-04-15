Coachella Beauty Tips and Tricks.

Who doesn't love film photography? Who doesn't love the convenience of digital? Why not have both?. Brought to you by Kyle McDougall, this video runs through five tips, tricks, and techniques for emulating the "film look" through your digital work. Kyle has really been leading the charge on blending the use of both film and digital when most of the photography world has stuck to one or other, occasionally bouncing between the two. As such, it was really nice to hear about his approach to making one cohesive portfolio of work, regardless of the medium.

