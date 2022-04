The Sulphur Springs Lady Cats hosted Marshall Thursday for their final home game of the season. Before the game Sulphur Springs honored their seniors. Crimson Bryant was the starting pitcher for the Lady Cats, looking to add yet another impressive start to her resume. Bryant got out to a quick start, racking up six strikeouts in her first two innings of work.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO