Lottery

Powerball Climbs to $325 Million for Saturday Night’s Drawing

By Pete Hanson
 1 day ago
No one matched all six numbers in Wednesday's Powerball drawing, and the estimated jackpot has now climbed to $325 million for tomorrow night's drawing....

Complex

Man Wins $8.9 Million After Remembering He Purchased Lottery Ticket in December

Oregon man Wilbur Brown bought a lottery ticket on Christmas Eve only to promptly forget about it, and now he’s $8.9 million richer after he rediscovered it. According to the Oregon Lottery, Brown purchased a “26 for $25” Oregon Megabucks ticket last year, which allowed him to enter 26 consecutive Megabucks drawings. The ticket ultimately covered draws from Dec. 25, 2021 to Feb. 19, and he eventually forgot he put it in his wallet despite checking after the early draws.
OREGON STATE
Minnesota State
Narcity

A Lotto Ticket Worth $18.7M Has Yet To Be Claimed & Here Are The Winning Numbers

A Lotto ticket worth $18.7 million has still yet to be claimed — and it was the only one purchased across Canada that matched all six winning numbers. The winning numbers for the Lotto 6/49 draw on April 6 are 2, 8, 9, 16, 39, and 49 and, according to the British Columbia Lottery Corporation, someone in Surrey, B.C., bought the winning ticket.
LOTTERY
99.9 KTDY

Single Ticket Claims $106 Million in Mega Millions Drawing

People often languish in the idea of waking up to find that their life has been changed by a huge monetary windfall that happened while they slept. Most of us call that dreaming. But for at least one player in last night's Mega Millions multi-state lottery game that dream has come true. That is if you count adding $106 million dollars to your personal net worth a financial windfall.
LOUISIANA STATE
PIX11

Three winning $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Three lottery tickets in New Jersey won the $50,000 third-tier prize each after matching four of the five balls and the Powerball for the Monday drawing. The winning tickets were sold at Joe Canal’s Discount Liquor in Egg Harbor Township, a ShopRite store in Middletown and a 7-Eleven in Sparta Township. […]
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
UPI News

Woman wins lottery jackpot after using same numbers 'for a long time'

April 1 (UPI) -- A Detroit woman who won a $482,217 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery's Fantasy 5 game said she had been using the same set of numbers "for a long time." The 45-year-old woman told Michigan Lottery officials she selected the numbers 02-10-11-17-21 when she bought her ticket for the March 12 Fantasy 5 drawing on the lottery's website.
DETROIT, MI
NJ.com

Mega Millions winning tickets worth $2M, $1M sold in N.J.

A pair of second-prize lottery tickets were bought in New Jersey for Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot — one worth $1 million and the other valued at $2 million. Someone who bought a lucky ticket in Minnesota won the $106 million jackpot. It’s the first time a jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket has been purchased in Minnesota since the state joined the game in 2010.
LOTTERY
St. Cloud, MN
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

