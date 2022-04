The city of Wheeling’s long-awaited Downtown Streetscape project has seen some delays over the past year, yet it appears the project could be out to bid soon. Wheeling City Manager Robert Herron recently provided an update to city council members on the status of the Streetscape project, a structural and cosmetic overhaul to the downtown traffic arteries in Wheeling that will bring new street surfaces, sidewalks, curbs, lighting and other updated features. The state of West Virginia is in charge of the project — as Main and Market streets are part of W.Va. 2 — and $25 million in state funding has been set aside for the Streetscape work.

POLITICS ・ 22 DAYS AGO