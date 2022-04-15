Check out these eggs-cellent family-friendly Easter treat ideas

Click here to read the full article. It was a festive Easter holiday in Madonna’s house as four of her six kids celebrated with her. David Banda, 16, Mercy James, 16 and twins Estere and Stelle, 9, took their egg-decorating party to the next level with glitter, music and a little bit of twerking. The entire family, including Madonna, got into the spirit by wearing fuzzy bunny ears, while they decorated their eggs. This wasn’t just a normal dye-the-Easter-eggs kind of party — they had glitter, accessories and paint ready to go. Mercy James added her name to her egg while...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO