ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince Harry, Meghan visit Invictus Games competitors

WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rAfAO_0fAChIIn00
Britain Prince Harry FILE - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan speak during the Global Citizen festival, on Sept. 25, 2021 in New York. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have visited Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on their first joint visit to the U.K. since they gave up formal royal roles and moved to the U.S. more than two years ago. The couple’s office says they visited the 95-year-old queen, Harry’s grandmother, Thursday, April 14, 2022 on their way to the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah, File) (Stefan Jeremiah)

LONDON — (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Friday made their first public appearance in Europe since they gave up formal royal roles and moved to the U.S. more than two years ago, greeting competitors at the Invictus Games.

The event came a day after the couple visited Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle, on their first joint visit to the U.K. since they moved to the U.S.

The couple's office says they visited the 95-year-old queen, Harry's grandmother, Thursday on their way to the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games. Harry is a founder and patron of the international sports competition for wounded military personnel and veterans.

Harry and Meghan got an enthusiastic welcome from cheering competitors at the games site in a park in The Hague. The event opens Saturday and runs through April 22.

Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working royals and moved to North America in 2020, citing the unbearable pressure of their roles and racist attitudes of the British media.

Since then Harry has made solo trips to the U.K. to attend the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip, in April 2021 and to unveil a statue of his late mother Princess Diana last July.

The couple, also known as the duke and duchess of Sussex, lost their taxpayer-funded police guard when they walked away, and Harry is suing the British government for refusing to let him pay for his own police security on his visits to the U.K. His lawyers say Harry wants to bring his children — Archie, who is almost 3, and 10-month-old Lilibet — to visit his home country but that it is too risky without police protection.

Harry and Meghan are expected to attend a reception in The Hague on Friday for the Invictus Games, which run from Saturday to April 22.

The visit to the queen came on Maundy Thursday, a day in the week before Easter that the queen for decades marked by distributing silver coins known as “Maundy money” to pensioners at a church service. This year the queen, who has been experiencing mobility issues in recent months and came down with COVID-19 in February, did not attend. She was represented by her eldest son, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla.

The monarch also is expected to miss the royal family’s Easter Sunday church service. She has continued to perform royal duties, including virtual audiences with politicians and diplomats.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
heatworld

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry banned from Prince William's 40th

They used to be each other’s closest allies and confidantes, united by their unique childhood and experiences. But these days, there’s more than an ocean separating Prince William and Prince Harry – in fact, the brothers are worlds apart, thanks to their bitter two-year feud. And while...
WORLD
epicstream.com

Prince Philip Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Husband Allegedly Furious At Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'Lack Of Respect'

Prince Philip was very angry about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping back from royal duties. Prince Philip was furious and "spitting blood" after reading Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's plan to step back from their royal duties on Instagram. Queen Elizabeth II's husband immediately went to her to release his anger, a report says.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
americanmilitarynews.com

To prevent escapes, North Korea confiscates passports of officials sent abroad

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea is now confiscating the passports of both managers and workers stationed abroad to prevent them from escaping, sources in China and Russia told RFA. Pyongyang dispatches legions of workers to both Russia and China...
WORLD
WGAU

Groundbreaking composer Harrison Birtwistle dies at 87

LONDON — (AP) — Harrison Birtwistle, the creator of daringly experimental modern music who was recognized as one of Britain’s greatest contemporary composers, has died at 87. Birtwistle’s publisher, Boosey & Hawkes, said he died Monday at his home in Mere, southwest England. No cause of death...
ENTERTAINMENT
WGAU

Police speak to Scottish leader Sturgeon over mask slip-up

LONDON — (AP) — Police said Monday that they spoke to Scotland’s leader to remind her about sticking to coronavirus mask rules after she was filmed without a face covering indoors while on the election trail. Police Scotland said officers reminded First Minister Nicola Sturgeon of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Invictus Games#Ap
WGAU

US, S Korea urge North's return to talks after missile tests

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — The U.S. special envoy for North Korea said Monday that Washington and Seoul agreed on the need for a strong response to North Korea's recent spate of missile tests, though they remain open to dialogue with the country. Sung Kim flew to...
WORLD
WGAU

Spyware use on separatists in Spain "extensive," group says

MADRID — (AP) — The phones of dozens of pro-independence supporters in Spain's northeastern Catalonia, including the regional chief and other elected officials, were hacked with controversial spyware available only to governments, a cybersecurity rights nonprofit said Monday. Citizens Lab, a research group affiliated with the University of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGAU

Shareholders await Musk's next move in Twitter takeover bid

DETROIT — (AP) — Twitter has dropped a major roadblock in front of Elon Musk’s effort to take over the company, leaving investors to wonder about the mercurial Tesla CEO’s next move. The social media company has adopted a “poison pill” defense that makes it difficult...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WGAU

Wall Street opens mixed after long holiday weekend in US

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are mixed in the early going on Wall Street Monday as traders get back to work after a holiday weekend. The S&P 500 was up 0.2%. The benchmark index is coming off its second weekly loss in a row. Banks and other financial companies were in focus as more of them reported their latest quarterly reports. Bank of America rose 2% after turning in results that beat forecasts and were better than its competitors, while Schwab sank 9% after turning in a weaker-than-expected quarterly report. Twitter headed lower after the company adopted a takeover defense against Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Jemima Goldsmith slams mob of 'hundreds of men' who rallied outside her 88-year-old mother's Surrey home to protest against her former husband Imran Khan - with one threatening: 'If Jemima and her children don't come down, we will enter her bedroom'

Jemima Goldsmith says protestors who are against her ex-husband, ousted Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, crowded around the house of her elderly mother and threatened to break in. A man with a loudspeaker threatened Ms Goldsmith, who divorced Mr Kahn twenty years ago, and her children saying they would...
PROTESTS
WGAU

2 Turks fly to Greece in small plane in apparent asylum bid

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — Two Turkish men who apparently flew right across the Aegean Sea in an ultralight aircraft to seek asylum in the European Union have been rescued after they ran out of fuel and ditched their small plane off the Greek island of Evia, officials said Monday.
WORLD
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
19K+
Followers
62K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy