Looks like Garth Brooks is hanging up the stadium tours for good. The famed country singer announced at a press conference that his 2022 Stadium Tour will be his last, citing issues with cancellations and rescheduling due to the pandemic and weather. With only a few shows left to announce, he also noted that he’d much rather play indoor venues, so rescheduling due to weather won’t ever be an issue again. He said: “We’re down to three cities lift to […] The post Garth Brooks Says He’s Wants To Play 75 Dive Bars Next Tour: “The Most Fun You Can Have That’s Somewhat Legal” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 33 MINUTES AGO