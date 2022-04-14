ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is 4*Town Playing Coachella?

By Jacklyn Krol
 1 day ago
Will 4*Town make their live performance debut at Coachella?. Billie Eilish and FINNEAS wrote the music for 4*Town, the fictional boy band featured in Disney and Pixar's Turning Red, including the songs “Nobody Like U,” “1 True Love” and “U Know What's Up." The...

