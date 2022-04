ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — More than 45 years after Richard Bischel Sr. was killed in an attempted burglary, Alameda police have announced they have identified a suspect in the cold case murder. Using the latest DNA technology, the department’s new cold case unit was able to positively identify Richard Curley Bernard as the suspect in the case. “The suspect is deceased, but the family of the victim now knows the identity of the perpetrator, and that law enforcement never stopped looking for him,” said Alameda County Deputy District Attorney Mark Melton. On March 16, 1977, the Alameda police officers responded to the 2500...

ALAMEDA, CA ・ 26 DAYS AGO