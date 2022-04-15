ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemult, OR

Deaton, Jimmy Dale

By Herald And News
Herald and News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJimmy (Jim) Dale Deaton 7/28/1945 - 4/7/2022 age 76 years Chemult, Oregon survived by loving...

WHIZ

Kevin Dale Stephen

Kevin Dale Stephen age 59, of Caldwell, OH went to be with the Lord to his heavenly home Friday, March 25, 2022. He was born April 15, 1962 in Barnesville, OH a son of Shirley Christman Stephen of Caldwell and the late Dale Stephen. He was a 1980 graduate of...
CALDWELL, OH
Herald and News

Chase, Nicholas Bruce

Nicholas Bruce Chase age 37 father son brother passed away after a lengthy illness with alcoholism. Nicholas leaves behind his children Reiley and Bradley Chase. Mother of his children Kelli Green of Colorado. He also leaves behind his mother La'Naie Harrington, his 2nd dad Don Harrington and seven siblings. Second mom Heather Chase Brian Chase and wife Katie of Alabama Steven Chase and wife Paula of Colorado Christopher Chase and wife Jesse of Klamath falls Oregon Justin Chase and wife Heather of Eugene Oregon Vanessa Chase and partner Travis of Sprague River Oregon Sadie Poythress of Tennessee Donna Raph and husband Allen of Pendleton Oregon James Harrington of Sprague River Oregon Nicholas also leaves behind nieces and nephews Leah and Abby, Billy, Avery, Brianna, Leighlynn, Joren, icelynn, Aurora, Zach, Sophia, Kevin, Corrine, Cameron, Alanna, Jalen, Dion, Jonah and Elizabeth Nicholas leaves behind many many relatives cousins and friends who love him dearly. Nick also leaves behind his beloved friend Laura Morgan. Nicholas also leaves behind Uncles Eric guard Pat Byfield and aunts Darcy Byfield and Stephanie Byfield. Special cousin Ashley Cole for always being there for him Nick was predeceased by his father Kelly Chase, his grandparents Mr and Mrs Joe Chase and Mrs Karen Guard and Mr Lee Byfield. Nicholas love fishing and hiking he loved being outdoors anything with the outdoors. He loves spending time with his family especially time with his children Reiley and Bradley. Services will be held for Nicholas on Wednesday April 20th from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Davenport's chapel Klamath falls Oregon Internment will take place Friday morning at veterans memorial Park.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Beard, Delores Ann

Delores Ann Beard, 85, a resident of Klamath Falls, passed away on April 8, 2022 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church on Tuesday April 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will precede the Mass at 10:30 AM. A reception will follow the Mass in the parish hall. Concluding services will be held at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery at 2:00 PM. O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel (541-884-3456) is in charge of the arrangements.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR

