Deaton, Jimmy Dale

Nicholas Bruce Chase age 37 father son brother passed away after a lengthy illness with alcoholism. Nicholas leaves behind his children Reiley and Bradley Chase. Mother of his children Kelli Green of Colorado. He also leaves behind his mother La'Naie Harrington, his 2nd dad Don Harrington and seven siblings. Second mom Heather Chase Brian Chase and wife Katie of Alabama Steven Chase and wife Paula of Colorado Christopher Chase and wife Jesse of Klamath falls Oregon Justin Chase and wife Heather of Eugene Oregon Vanessa Chase and partner Travis of Sprague River Oregon Sadie Poythress of Tennessee Donna Raph and husband Allen of Pendleton Oregon James Harrington of Sprague River Oregon Nicholas also leaves behind nieces and nephews Leah and Abby, Billy, Avery, Brianna, Leighlynn, Joren, icelynn, Aurora, Zach, Sophia, Kevin, Corrine, Cameron, Alanna, Jalen, Dion, Jonah and Elizabeth Nicholas leaves behind many many relatives cousins and friends who love him dearly. Nick also leaves behind his beloved friend Laura Morgan. Nicholas also leaves behind Uncles Eric guard Pat Byfield and aunts Darcy Byfield and Stephanie Byfield. Special cousin Ashley Cole for always being there for him Nick was predeceased by his father Kelly Chase, his grandparents Mr and Mrs Joe Chase and Mrs Karen Guard and Mr Lee Byfield. Nicholas love fishing and hiking he loved being outdoors anything with the outdoors. He loves spending time with his family especially time with his children Reiley and Bradley. Services will be held for Nicholas on Wednesday April 20th from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Davenport's chapel Klamath falls Oregon Internment will take place Friday morning at veterans memorial Park.

