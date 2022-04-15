Beard, Delores Ann

Amber Marie Heavilin, 36, passed away April 3, 2022, in Klamath Falls. Amber was born to Lisa Heavilin and David Banes on August 11, 1985, in Klamath Falls, Oregon, and was later adopted by her father, Fred Heavilin. She attended Klamath Union High School and Warner Pacific College where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Religion and Christian Ministry with a Minor in Human Development. Amber married Justin Barker on August 14, 2013. She had a zest for her family. They had 2 children together, Kaitlyn and Nathan. Amber worked at Collins Products. Survivors include husband, Justin Barker; children Kaitlyn and Nathan Barker; parents, Lisa and Fred Heavilin; brother and sisters, Daniel Heavilin, Pamela Carney, Bailei Banes; niece and nephews, aunts, uncles, and special friends too numerous to mention. As a testament to her love for her fellow humans and unending generosity, Amber chose to graciously give her organs so others may live. Service will be at First Church of God (2802 Altamont Dr) on Saturday 16 April 2022 at 11 AM with a potluck to follow. All who knew Amber are welcome.
