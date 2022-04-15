ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Beard, Delores Ann

By Herald And News
Herald and News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDelores Ann Beard, 85, a resident of Klamath Falls, passed away on April 8, 2022 at Sky Lakes Medical Center....

www.heraldandnews.com

Herald and News

Heavilin, Amber Marie

Amber Marie Heavilin, 36, passed away April 3, 2022, in Klamath Falls. Amber was born to Lisa Heavilin and David Banes on August 11, 1985, in Klamath Falls, Oregon, and was later adopted by her father, Fred Heavilin. She attended Klamath Union High School and Warner Pacific College where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Religion and Christian Ministry with a Minor in Human Development. Amber married Justin Barker on August 14, 2013. She had a zest for her family. They had 2 children together, Kaitlyn and Nathan. Amber worked at Collins Products. Survivors include husband, Justin Barker; children Kaitlyn and Nathan Barker; parents, Lisa and Fred Heavilin; brother and sisters, Daniel Heavilin, Pamela Carney, Bailei Banes; niece and nephews, aunts, uncles, and special friends too numerous to mention. As a testament to her love for her fellow humans and unending generosity, Amber chose to graciously give her organs so others may live. Service will be at First Church of God (2802 Altamont Dr) on Saturday 16 April 2022 at 11 AM with a potluck to follow. All who knew Amber are welcome.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Payne, James Hershall

James Harshall Payne, 82, passed away in Klamath Falls, Oregon April 4, 2022. James was born Nov. 21, 1939 in Los Angeles, California. Survivors include his wife Dorothy Payne, daughter Kristen(Bob) Hiatt of Klamath Falls, Son, Steve Payne (girlfriend, Raygen);7 grandchildren Kayla, Alex, Trevor, Raquel, Ellie, Maddy and Oliver and 8 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his daughter Vanessa Delgadillo 02/15/2022 Military honors will be provided at Eagle Point National Cemetery at a later date. Cascade Cremation & Burial is assisting the family.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Dixon, Cheryl Mellonee

Cheryl Mellonee Dixon of Klamath Falls passed away Friday April 1st, 2022 at her home. She was born January 24th, 1950 in Klamath to Otis Bostwick & Julia (Akers) Bostwick. She attended Klamath Falls schools & graduated in 1968 from KUHS. In May of 1969 she met Steve Dixon, they were married in September of 1969. She worked as a CNA for many years, then was employed with KUHS from which she retired in May 0f 2011. She is survived by her husband Steve, daughter Tracy Melton(Joe) & grandson Jacob Melton. Son Toby Dixon(Sarah Svejcar). Siblings Rick Bostwick(Denise) & Sandy Bostwick(Steve Frost). She was preceded in death by her parents. Memorial service April 16th at 1pm @ Community Family Worship Center 623 E Main St.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Chase, Nicholas Bruce

Nicholas Bruce Chase age 37 father son brother passed away after a lengthy illness with alcoholism. Nicholas leaves behind his children Reiley and Bradley Chase. Mother of his children Kelli Green of Colorado. He also leaves behind his mother La'Naie Harrington, his 2nd dad Don Harrington and seven siblings. Second mom Heather Chase Brian Chase and wife Katie of Alabama Steven Chase and wife Paula of Colorado Christopher Chase and wife Jesse of Klamath falls Oregon Justin Chase and wife Heather of Eugene Oregon Vanessa Chase and partner Travis of Sprague River Oregon Sadie Poythress of Tennessee Donna Raph and husband Allen of Pendleton Oregon James Harrington of Sprague River Oregon Nicholas also leaves behind nieces and nephews Leah and Abby, Billy, Avery, Brianna, Leighlynn, Joren, icelynn, Aurora, Zach, Sophia, Kevin, Corrine, Cameron, Alanna, Jalen, Dion, Jonah and Elizabeth Nicholas leaves behind many many relatives cousins and friends who love him dearly. Nick also leaves behind his beloved friend Laura Morgan. Nicholas also leaves behind Uncles Eric guard Pat Byfield and aunts Darcy Byfield and Stephanie Byfield. Special cousin Ashley Cole for always being there for him Nick was predeceased by his father Kelly Chase, his grandparents Mr and Mrs Joe Chase and Mrs Karen Guard and Mr Lee Byfield. Nicholas love fishing and hiking he loved being outdoors anything with the outdoors. He loves spending time with his family especially time with his children Reiley and Bradley. Services will be held for Nicholas on Wednesday April 20th from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Davenport's chapel Klamath falls Oregon Internment will take place Friday morning at veterans memorial Park.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Deaton, Jimmy Dale

Jimmy (Jim) Dale Deaton 7/28/1945 - 4/7/2022 age 76 years Chemult, Oregon survived by loving wife of 45 years Enriqueta (Hen) Deaton. His 9 children Dawn Deaton, Charles Deaton, Anna Holloway, Debra Pavone, Warren Brunick, Laura Kanterowitsch, Myra Duval, Adam Brunick, Chad Brunick, his 30 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. Services at Davenports Chapel Saturday 4/16/2022 10:00am - 10:45am Services 10:45am - 2:00pm Open Viewing.
CHEMULT, OR

