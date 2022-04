MLB announced a multitude of new and refreshed tributes to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Brooklyn Dodgers legend Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier. As is tradition, players, managers and coaches will once again wear Robinson’s iconic number No. 42 on April 15. However, for the first time in history, all teams will do so in Dodger Blue jersey numbers regardless of their primary team colors. What’s more, 42 patches with team-specific uniform colors will appear on Nike uniform sleeves and on New Era caps.

