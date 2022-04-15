Mars Gearing Up For Prom

Editor's Note: Dorcas Raber, mother of Amish Cook columnist Gloria Yoder is filling in this week. Daughter Gloria is super busy getting ready for a wedding held in their shop next week. And now, dear little Joshua (1+ yr. old) is sick, so she has her hands full. It's a blessing how people come and help them out with preparations. From what I hear, their home is glistening, inside and out. I am looking forward to going and helping her some next week. Right now, my husband David and I are in Florida. We arrived on February 1, and I plan to return home on March 11. David has some health issues, and we thought a getaway and warm sunshine could be beneficial.

LIFESTYLE ・ 25 DAYS AGO