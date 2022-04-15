Mars Gearing Up For Prom

PHOTOS COURTESY OF THE CLINTON COUNTY VISITORS BUREAU. Race Director Blake Cohen called it a race in all four seasons, Saturday, April 9, as this year’s Eagleton Trail Challenge participants encountered rain, sleet, a bit of snow, and some sun! No matter… the more than 200 participants had a great day in Sproul State Forest. It was an especially great day for Sarah Briggs. The 32-year-old from Montrose, Pa., was the first-place finisher in the day’s 50K race, turning in a time of 4 hours, 58 minutes. Sarah placed third in last year’s race and bettered her 2021 time by about 30 minutes. Sean Robbins of Dallas, Pa., took first-place in the 25K race; Willie Streisel of Barnesville, Pa., finished first in the 10K event; and Aaron McNamara of Friendsville, Pa., was the first-place finisher in the 25K ruck. In all, 216 people competed, and participants came from 12 states.
