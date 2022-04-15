ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

SC bill would ban gender-affirming care for trans and nonbinary youths

By Heath Ellison
WLOS.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Republican state Sen. Josh Kimbrell introduced a bill to the state senate Thursday that would prohibit physicians from giving transgender youths gender affirming care. The bill...

