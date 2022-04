The future of the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe currently is a complete unknown. Though Kegin Feige and his field generals at Marvel Studios have mapped out the next few years of upcoming Marvel movies, the slate is filled with sequels such as Thor: Love and Thunder or Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and origin story features for Blade and The Fantastic Four. Rumors swirl that mutant leader Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) will be featured in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but how that sets up more X-Men stories remains a mystery. Which is why I can’t figure out all of this chatter about Daniel Radcliffe being cast as Wolverine in the MCU, or Sandra Bullock’s new campaign to make this fan casting happen.

