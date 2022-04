The hit reality dating series Love is Blind has officially been renewed for two more seasons. Netflix announced on Thursday that the social experiment will return for season three, four and five.Netflix also provided more details for the show’s upcoming third season, which takes place in Dallas, Texas and is set to air in 2022. Love is Blind season two, which debuted on the platform earlier this month, spent five consecutive weeks on Netflix’s global Top 10 list, according to the streamer. Fans of the season two cast will be able to check in on the couples again when...

