Saint Louis, MO

Easter weekend sees spot showers with high temps in 60s

By John Fuller, Linh Truong
FOX2now.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS – Easter weekend is looking mostly dry with the occasional spot shower. Expect clouds on Good Friday...

fox2now.com

