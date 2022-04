The 60 day line in the sand for Diamond Jacks Casino is just about over. It now looks like the Bossier City casino could soon have new owners. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board gave the owner Peninsula Pacific 60-days to get the complex sold or open it back up. There's been no movement to reopen the property, but Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Johns says he has received paperwork from the company to sell the property to a Mississippi company.

