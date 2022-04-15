ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yukon, OK

Yukon man gets 15 years for child sexual abuse

By Conrad Dudderar
yukonprogressnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Yukon man will serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to five counts of child sexual abuse, a Canadian County judge has ruled. Donny Ray Hindman, 61, was convicted of sexually abusing a girl over six years. Hindman, represented by attorney Craig Corgan, entered his guilty plea...

yukonprogressnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Texas Parents Indicted After Toddler Found Dead in Home Where Another Child Was Locked ‘In a Cage in a Room with Feces’ Everywhere

A married couple in Texas are facing indictments after their 18-month-old child was found dead inside his sweltering, feces-filled room and their two other young children were allegedly kept locked in similarly “horrible” conditions. A grand jury in Henderson County earlier this month returned indictments against Daniel D....
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Reno, OK
City
Yukon, OK
Canadian County, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Canadian County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
City
Canadian, OK
Yukon, OK
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Child Abuse#District Court
RFT (Riverfront Times)

After Latest Inmate Death, Missouri Prison System Called 'Out of Control'

The Missouri Department of Corrections confirmed that an inmate died Sunday morning at the violence-plagued prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri. MODOC spokeswoman Karen Pojmann did not release the cause of death, but Missouri Prison Reform Executive Director Lori Curry told the RFT it came as the result of a violent attack.
BONNE TERRE, MO
Herald and News

Police dog sniffs out crystal meth, two men arrested

Two men face drug trafficking charges after a police dog named Trapper sniffed out suspected crystal meth in a car, according to police. The K-9 cop helped police discover the alleged methamphetamine during a search on March 19. Luis Pacheco-Lopez, 40 of Medford, and Daniel Velarde-Medrano of Huntington Park, California,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
NBC News

Indonesian court sentences teacher to death for raping 13 students

JAKARTA, Indonesia — An Indonesian court handed down a death sentence on Monday to a teacher for raping 13 girls at an Islamic school, upholding an appeal by prosecutors for the death penalty after he had initially received a sentence of life in prison. The case of teacher Herry...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Canada
Daily Mail

Pamela Smart asks court to hold NEW hearing on her request to reduce her life-without-parole sentence after request was denied: Recruited her teenage lover to killer her husband in 1990

Pamela Smart has asked New Hampshire's highest court to hold another hearing to address her request of a reduction to her life-without-parole sentence, after having a third appeal denied last month. A lawyer for 54-year-old Smart, who was 22 when she recruited teenage lover William 'Billy' Flynn to kill her...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy