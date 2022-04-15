Sports on TV
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, April 15
AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE
12 p.m.
NBATV — FAP vs. Cape Town (Taped)
1:30 p.m.
NBATV — Cobra Sport vs. Cape Town
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.
4 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Final Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Michigan at Michigan St.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington
7 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Wake Forest
ESPN2 — Florida at Vanderbilt
SECN — LSU at Arkansas
8 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Iowa
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Stanford at UCLA
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.
ESPNU — NC Central at Norfolk St.
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Alabama St. at Jackson St.
SECN — Georgia at Missouri
5 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Louisville
6 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Providence at UConn
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Oregon at Arizona
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Washington
10 p.m.
ESPNU — UC San Diego at Cal St.-Fullerton
11 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at California
GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Second Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Third Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 277: A.J. McKee vs. Patricio Freire (Featherweights), San Jose, Calif.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at NY Mets OR Minnesota at Boston (2 p.m.)
10 p.m.
BALLY — Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Play-In Round: Atlanta at Cleveland
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Play-In Round: New Orleans at LA Clippers
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Winnipeg at Florida
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Houston at Kansas City, Group C
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain
5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Semifinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Semifinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Lichtman vs. Team Drews, Dallas
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team De La Cruz, Dallas
Comments / 0