Sports on TV

Everyone knew, including the Ducks, that it wouldn’t be easy to sweep the Huskies on the road. Oregon needed to go 11 innings, but it was able to defeat Washington 6-5 to complete the three-game weekend set in a cold and windy Seattle. The Ducks moved to 24-11 overall, 10-5 in conference action, and are now tied for first place with Oregon State. Washington fell to 16-18 overall and 6-12 in Pac-12 play. This game went back and forth with Washington erasing a 4-1 deficit with two in the sixth and one in the eighth. It looked like the Ducks were going to...

SEATTLE, WA ・ 54 MINUTES AGO