Electric vehicles see continued growth in popularity as consumers and companies alike seek sustainable characteristics in their lives and operations. EV charging network Volta looks to capitalize on this growth, and leans into the commercial fleet industry with a new product in light of one in five vehicles in the United States being owned by a company. The new product, PredictEV Fleet, which analyzes data on existing vehicle fleets and premises and provides customers with critical insights to build fleet electrification plans. Utility provider Southern Company is the first to sign on with a multi-year contract.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO