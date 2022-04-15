Wind Advisory: Gusty winds to 55 mph forecast Friday

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Winds will be gusting as high as 55 mph Friday across Western New York and a Wind Advisory is posted for the region through 5pm.

National Weather Service forecasters say winds will kick-in from 20 to 30 mph throughout the day and gust to 55 mph at times.

The southwest winds will also run the full swath of Lake Erie and likely lead to a rise in lake water levels, which could be problematic to the ongoing efforts to reverse the listing of the USS The Sullivans in Erie Canal Harbor in Buffalo.

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, and Chautauqua counties.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 5 PM EDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.