ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Wind Advisory: Gusty winds to 55 mph forecast Friday

WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cw9ZE_0fABaHAc00

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Winds will be gusting as high as 55 mph Friday across Western New York and a Wind Advisory is posted for the region through 5pm.

National Weather Service forecasters say winds will kick-in from 20 to 30 mph throughout the day and gust to 55 mph at times.

The southwest winds will also run the full swath of Lake Erie and likely lead to a rise in lake water levels, which could be problematic to the ongoing efforts to reverse the listing of the USS The Sullivans in Erie Canal Harbor in Buffalo.

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, and Chautauqua counties.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 5 PM EDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Comments / 0

Related
WMUR.com

Video: Gusty winds continue, with rain, mix this week

That gusty northwest wind continues today and keeps temperatures at bay while the next system slowly approaches with showers and some mixing Thursday. Outside of the mountains (few snow showers), we'll see sunshine. The gusty northwest wind will continue (over 30-35 mph at times) making it feel cooler than highs in the 30s up north and 40s elsewhere.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Chautauqua, NY
City
Niagara, NY
City
Monroe, NY
State
New York State
City
Wyoming, NY
State
Wyoming State
City
Buffalo, NY
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western New York#National Weather Service#Preparedness#Gust#A Wind Advisory
AccuWeather

Severe weather outbreak looms for hard-hit South

An expansive and potent storm is taking aim at the southern United States, AccuWeather forecasters say. The storm system is predicted to sweep across the nation this week, bringing wintry impacts to the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes and all facets of severe weather to the South Central and Southeastern states.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
natureworldnews.com

Cold Weather With Strong Winds And Snow Will Sweep Across Northern US

A dose of winter weather and high winds is forecast to travel from the northern Rockies to the Upper Midwest, putting residents in the north-central United States in for another nasty week. Early in the week, the storm is forecast to hit the West Coast first, bringing rain and mountain...
ENVIRONMENT
AZFamily

Gusty winds, cooler temperatures headed to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A storm system will be bringing some significant changes to the state Sunday. The biggest impact will be gusty winds. Areas in western Arizona along the Colorado River will have very windy conditions, with 50 mph or more wind gusts. Some portions of the high country are under a High Wind Warning through Monday night, including Prescott, Window Rock, and Show Low.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTUL

Chance of showers, gusty winds continue throughout the day

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Showers are expected to continue on and off today with increasing clouds and gusty winds. There's a 30% chance of showers, mainly after 4 p.m. today. Clouds will increase throughout the day with a temperature falling to around 47 by 5 p.m. Winds out of...
TULSA, OK
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Chicago

Wind Advisory: 45 MPH Wind Gusts Possible in Several Chicago-Area Counties

A wind advisory went into effect for several Chicago-area counties Friday afternoon, with wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour expected across the region. The advisory, which lasts through 3 a.m. Saturday morning, affects portions of Cook and Will counties as well as DuPage, Kendall, Kankakee, Lake and McHenry counties in Illinois. Jasper, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana are also included, according to the National Weather Service.
CHICAGO, IL
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

Comments / 0

Community Policy