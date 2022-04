BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have landed their second safety commitment for the class of 2023 in four-star Ryan Yaites out of Denton, Texas. He announced his decision via Twitter on Friday, April 15. Yaites joins recent safety commitment Michael Daughetry out of Loganville, Georgia, he is the second defensive player for the class of 2023 and fourth player committed.

