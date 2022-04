WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to the Indiana Department of Health COVID-19 related ICU bed usage dropped nearly 25 percent since the beginning of February. Good Samaritan Hospital saw up to seven patients at a time during the height of the pandemic. Registered Nurse Jill Stout said as the number of cases decrease the hospital has seen a more manageable staff to patient ratio.

