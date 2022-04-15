ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DIAA Western Playoffs Bracket Set for This Weekend

By 04.14.2022 - Alex Goff
goffrugbyreport.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe DIAA Western Bracket playoffs kick off in Bellingham, Wash. Saturday and after that's all done we'll have a finalist. Kansas awaits the winner of the Western Bracket and then we'll have yet another DIAA champion. Western Washington has already vaulted itself into the favorites conversation with a...

www.goffrugbyreport.com

