Society

Tichina Arnold Posted "Emasculation Of Black Men" Tweet, Twitter Flamed Her Up

By Lance Strong
 3 days ago

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty


Tichina Arnold , a veteran of television and the big screen, learned how the world of social media can quickly turn a social media post into a raging debate. After posting a question regarding the so-called “emasculation of Black men in America,” Arnold found herself defending her words in a follow-up tweet but the discussion is still ongoing.

On April 13, Arnold tweeted, “Honest Question: What can we as Black Women in America do, to stop aiding in the emasculation of Black men in America?”

With immediacy, folks chimed in with often harsh barbs aimed at Arnold, prompting her to reply with, “Still reading comments. Whew.. 2thoughts: 1)Despite all, I will never be fearful of asking ANY1 questions. 2)The Black Man & Woman needs to heal…together. We are up against a plethora of odds that are continually stacked against us..but it won’t change my love for ALL of us.”

Arnold’s words may have come from a well-meaning space, but they certainly ruffled more than a few feathers. In the end, Arnold got answers but it wasn’t the harmonious list of solutions she may have been looking for.

Check out the reactions below.

Photo: Getty

Comments

David DeMary
3d ago

say thank you democratics..... democratics told black woman that they can take care of them better then a black man.... we can see the outcome of democratics "compassion"

Reply
96
DanoRox
2d ago

Thank you Ms. Arnold….not only black men but all men are being emasculated and have been for the last 30+ years. Both women and men are craving for men to be men. Why do you think the Yellowstone character Rip Wheeler, a man of bravery, obedient to rules and a chivalrous attitude towards Beth, is the most popular character among both female and male viewers? Art imitating reality….

Reply
59
Gaylend Meeks
3d ago

she is correct. belittling or dragging down any part of society to achieve a perceived outcome is only doing the opposite. DIVISION.

Reply
70
