Los Angeles, CA

Lightning defeat Ducks in overtime to clinch playoff berth

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 3 days ago

The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Released Defensive Player On Sunday

The reigning Super Bowl champs said farewell to a member of their defensive backfield this weekend. After re-signing linebacker Travin Howard, the Rams also parted ways with cornerback Kareem Orr. Orr had signed a future contract with the team back in February. But, now it appears his NFL future lies...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Flared up tempers spark Ducks to rally past the Huskies

We saw a lot of this blueprint early this season, but not so much of late. Oregon’s ability to rally late came back just in time today in Seattle as the Ducks scored five runs in the eighth inning to defeat Washington. With the win, not only do the Ducks win the series over the Huskies, they’ll now go for the series sweep up on Montlake. Oregon improved to 23-11 overall, winners of four straight and 9-5 in Pac-12 play. Washington falls to 16-17 overall and just 6-11 in conference action. Washington was able to grab a 5-1 at the end of the...
SEATTLE, WA

