Lightning defeat Ducks in overtime to clinch playoff berth

We saw a lot of this blueprint early this season, but not so much of late. Oregon’s ability to rally late came back just in time today in Seattle as the Ducks scored five runs in the eighth inning to defeat Washington. With the win, not only do the Ducks win the series over the Huskies, they’ll now go for the series sweep up on Montlake. Oregon improved to 23-11 overall, winners of four straight and 9-5 in Pac-12 play. Washington falls to 16-17 overall and just 6-11 in conference action. Washington was able to grab a 5-1 at the end of the...

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO