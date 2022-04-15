Norah Flatley finishes UCLA career with fourth on beam at NCAA championships

Click here to read the full article. Express has found its first collegiate athlete ambassadors in Ohio State Buckeyes CJ Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
The Columbus, Ohio-based retailer began discussions with Ohio State's dynamic duo this past winter season after Heisman Trophy finalist Stroud and Smith-Njigba were shopping at an Express store for an event.
“We wanted to outfit them and help them with wardrobe and that led to the initial call,” said Express executive vice president and chief marketing officer...
