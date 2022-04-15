ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Corey Seager hits first home run as Ranger in 10-5 victory over Angels

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorey Seager hit his first home run...

pro.elisportsnetwork.com

thecomeback.com

Shohei Ohtani crushes moonshot homer on game’s first pitch

Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is on the board with his first home run of the 2022 MLB season, and he hit it on the first pitch of Friday night’s Los Angeles Angels game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. On the first pitch, Ohtani cranked a 96...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Rockies' Alan Trejo batting ninth on Friday

Colorado Rockies infielder Alan Trejo is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Trejo will start at shortstop on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Cubs. Jose Iglesias moves to the bench. The Rockies implied team total of 5.12 runs is the...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Released Defensive Player On Sunday

The reigning Super Bowl champs said farewell to a member of their defensive backfield this weekend. After re-signing linebacker Travin Howard, the Rams also parted ways with cornerback Kareem Orr. Orr had signed a future contract with the team back in February. But, now it appears his NFL future lies...
NFL
numberfire.com

Brandon Marsh not in Angels' Saturday lineup

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Brandon Marsh is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Marsh is being replaced in left field by Jo Adell versus Rangers starter Taylor Hearn. In 26 plate appearances this season, Marsh has a .286 batting average with an .861 OPS, 1 home...
ANAHEIM, CA
Panhandle Post

Trejo's blast sends Rockies to win over Cubs

DENVER (AP) — Alan Trejo hit a three-run homer in his second at-bat this season, and the Colorado Rockies overcame a tough start by Germán Márquez to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5. C.J. Cron also went deep and Kris Bryant had two hits against his former team. Trejo didn’t play in Colorado’s first six games but came through in his 2022 debut. His home run off Marcus Stroman (0-1) in the fourth turned a 3-2 deficit into a 5-3 lead. Márquez allowed four runs and 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings. Ty Blach (1-0) followed with 1 2/3 scoreless innings.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Elias Diaz sitting on Rockies for Saturday

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Diaz is being replaced behind the plate by Dom Nunez versus Cubs starter Mark Leiter Jr. In 25 plate appearances this season, Diaz has a .360 batting average with a .960...
DENVER, CO
WHO 13

Mr. Soundoff Says: Let Kershaw go for history!

Mr. Soundoff Says – Clayton Kershaw had a chance to make history last week for the Dodgers. Kershaw had a perfect game through 7 innings but was pulled after only throwing 80 pitches by manager Dave Roberts. John Sears says this was a fail for the Dodgers and baseball.
MLB
numberfire.com

Victor Caratini sitting for Brewers Sunday

The Milwaukee Brewers did not include Victor Caratini in their lineup for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Caratini will sit out Sunday's game while Omar Narvaez starts behind home plate and bats seventh. Caratini has started off strong in his first season with the Brewers, batting .308 with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS LA

Angels mash five homers in 9-6 win over Rangers

The Angels flexed the full potential of their offense Friday evening, crushing five homers on their way to a 9-6 victory over the Texas Rangers. Two of those homers came from none other than 2021 MVP Shohei Ohtani, who swatted the first pitch of the game 400+ feet over the centerfield wall at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Jo Adell followed suit in the top of the second inning, when he doubled the Halos lead to 2-0 with a 447-foot solo homer to left field. With Reid Detmers manning the mound to start for the Angels, the Rangers bats were kept fairly...
ARLINGTON, TX

