Corey Seager hits first home run as Ranger in 10-5 victory over Angels

The Angels flexed the full potential of their offense Friday evening, crushing five homers on their way to a 9-6 victory over the Texas Rangers. Two of those homers came from none other than 2021 MVP Shohei Ohtani, who swatted the first pitch of the game 400+ feet over the centerfield wall at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Jo Adell followed suit in the top of the second inning, when he doubled the Halos lead to 2-0 with a 447-foot solo homer to left field. With Reid Detmers manning the mound to start for the Angels, the Rangers bats were kept fairly...

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO