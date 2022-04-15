ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Backstage News On Alexa Bliss’ WWE Status

By Josh Foster
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlexa Bliss recently got married to Ryan Cabrera, and the former Raw Women’s Champion has been getting a lot of attention as of late thanks to the wedding. It’s been a while since fans have seen...

Yes And Yes: Two WWE Couples Are Getting Married

It’s a storytelling device. There are a lot of different ways to present an angle in professional wrestling. With so many things having been done over the years, it is rare to see something brand new being done, but there is the chance of seeing something done with a new twist. That was the case again this week, as a classic story was combined with itself.
Alexa Bliss' FAIRY WEDDING

Alexa Bliss crowned her dream as a true Disney princess, a brand that has always fascinated her, by marrying rock musician Ryan Cabrera. The two said yes at the Kempa Villa in Palm Desert, California, on Saturday, April 9, in front of relatives, friends and colleagues from the world of wrestling and the music scene, in an unconventional wedding.
WWE Star Begins A New Career This Week On SmackDown

It’s a gig. Being in the WWE is the pinnacle for a lot of wrestlers as it is the highest profile wrestling promotion in the world. Getting to be on one of WWE’s television shows means that you have done something right in your career and are pretty far ahead of a lot of wrestlers. However, it can be difficult to get television time, but now someone else is getting a chance in a different way.
Becky Lynch Says She And Seth Rollins Don’t Discuss Their Over-The-Top Attires Ahead Of Time

WWE Superstars and married couple Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have insane fashion sense. Former RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch recently sat down with Scott Fishman of TV Insider to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When talking about the wild, over-the-top attires she and Seth Rollins wear on WWE programming, Lynch reveals it’s not really something they discuss.
WWE SmackDown live results: Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

Tonight's SmackDown takes place from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. Last week, Roman Reigns promised to reveal his next plans after defeating Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Instead, he ordered The Usos to unify their SmackDown Tag Team titles with the Raw Tag Team titles. Shinsuke Nakamura then interrupted, but Reigns hugged him. It was all a distraction so Jimmy Uso could hit a superkick on Nakamura.
Scott Hall Laid To Rest On Friday, His Son Issues Statement

Scott Hall’s son Cody posted a photo on Instagram with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman, Kevin Nash, and Diamond Dallas Page. The following statement was included with the photo:. We buried my father yesterday. And I guess it was the last step in the process, but it still...
Brian Cage Speaks Out On Being Rejected By WWE and What Was Said To Him

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Brian Cage talked about being released from his WWE developmental contract:. “Well, I was waiting on a raise. I was due for one. I was told I would be getting a call and going on the road. I missed the call from the office, but I am stoked and I call them back. They say, ‘Hey Brian. How are things going?’ I said, ‘Things are good’, and I’m trying to play it cool. They then say that they are coming to terms with my release. I’m not trying to get smarta*s here, but I legitimately asked if they had the right number. It didn’t even cross my mind. They gave me the reason that I’m a little too indie and I need to get some more experience. So I have to go to the indies to get more experience and not be so indie? Hmm, ok, that makes sense.”
WWE's Ricochet Retains Intercontinental Championship against Jinder Mahal on SmackDown

They locked up instantly and Mahal slammed Ricochet down and applied a hold to ground him. Then Mahal hit him with some forearms and then slammed him down hard on his back before going for a cover, but he kicked out. They traded covers for a minute and then Ricochet hit a beautiful Shooting Star Press, but Mahal came back swinging. Ricochet bought himself enough space and time to head up to the top rope, but Shanky pulled Mahal out of the ring. Ricochet then sailed from the top and collided into both stars, and then he pushed Mahal into the ring.
Lumberjack Match And More Set For WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns And Ronda Rousey News

WWE has announced two matches for next week’s SmackDown on FOX episode. Next Friday’s SmackDown will feature Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn in a Lumberjack Match. This week’s SmackDown saw McIntyre face Zayn in a rematch from the previous week, which ended in a Count Out due to Zayn retreating through the crowd. Zayn did the same thing this week, but later ran into Adam Peace backstage, who said he will be unable to run next week because there will be Lumberjacks surrounding the ring.
Jake Roberts Names WWE Legend He Wants In The Hall Of Fame

This week’s episode of DDP’s Snake Pit saw Jake Roberts and Diamond Dallas Page share stories about going into the WWE Hall of Fame. Jake “The Snake” Roberts, who was inducted in 2014, believes there are a number of personalities who have been inducted that shouldn’t have been. He also suggested that there should be a voting system.
The Rock Says Harvey Wippleman Is Responsible For Iconic Wrestling Word

There’s a certain pro wrestling figure that The Rock thinks about when he sees the throwback WWE Smackdown logo, and it’s 100% not who you’d expect. Responding to a WWE on Fox tweet asking who first came to mind when seeing the original Smackdown logo, The Rock revealed that it was none other than former WWE manager Harvey Wippleman. Furthermore, The Rock revealed Wippleman was the one who coined the word Smackdown.
WWE News: Roddy Piper Birthday Tribute, Sami Zayn on Talking Smack, Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin Backlash Match

– The WWE Twitter account paid tribute to late Hall of Famer, Rowdy Roddy Piper earlier today for his birthday:. – WWE released a clip from this weekend’s episode of Talking Smack. Sami Zayn declared that he’s not afraid of Drew McIntyre. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan also discussed their tag team title opportunity. You can check out that clip below:
Video: Cody Rhodes Wins WWE SmackDown Dark Main Event

The dark main event after Friday’s WWE SmackDown from the DCU Center in Worcester, MA saw RAW Superstars Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins lock up. The match, described as about as good as their WrestleMania 38 bout, saw Rhodes get the pin to win after hitting three CrossRhodes in a row.
Brock Lesnar Was Reportedly Never Booked For WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Brock Lesnar was never booked for WrestleMania Backlash, despite WWE having advertised him for the event until this week. That’s according to a new report in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Brock Lesnar was pulled from the talent listing for WrestleMania Backlash earlier this week. He had been...
Positive Sign On Injured AEW Star’s Recovery

Welcome back. You never want to see an injury in wrestling. It might be major or minor, but there is nothing good about someone getting hurt. An injury can shake up a wrestler’s career for a long time and the question becomes how long it can be before they return to the ring. That was the case again earlier this year, and now we might have an answer to that question.
Tony Khan Addresses Crowd After AEW Rampage

Tony Khan came out to talk to the crowd following tonight’s AEW Rampage going off the air. PWInsider reports that Hangman Page played to the crowd following his win over Adam Cole on tonight’s show, then left. Cole took a while to recover then exited. As the area...
Sasha Banks recalls Dean Ambrose from AEW to WWE

In recent months one of the greatest characters of All Elite Wrestling, Jon Moxley, well known throughout the pro-wrestling world for his time in WWE as Dean Ambrose, has had to leave the TV screens of Dynamite and Rampage, for undergo a long period of rehabilitation from alcohol, with the former world champion of the federation of Khans and the federation of McMahon, who understood how the time had come to give us a cut with these substances.
Notes On Producers For Last Week’s Raw and Smackdown Matches

A new report lists the producers for the matches on last week’s WWE Raw and Smackdown. You can see the list of producers below, per Fightful Select:. * Jamie Noble & Curtis Axel produced Cody Rhodes vs. Miz. * Shane Helms produced Dominik Mysterio vs. Veer. * Kenny Dykstra...
