Burnley fires Dyche in late bid to avoid relegation from EPL

Burnley’s sacking of Sean Dyche came as a shock to the players, according to the co-caretaker manager Mike Jackson. Dyche was the Premier League’s longest-serving manager but his near decade-long reign was ended on Friday with Burnley 18th in the Premier League and four points from the last safe spot, with eight games left. The Clarets have only won four matches this season, but the decision to dispense with the respected 50-year-old has been widely panned – and was unexpected by those outside of the club hierarchy. Under-23s coach Jackson – alongside the academy director, Paul Jenkins, the under-23s goalkeeping coach, Connor King, and the club captain, Ben Mee – will take charge of the team for Sunday’s game against West Ham.
