Letter: Showing support

“An unjust peace is better than a just war.” — Marcus Tullius Cicero. Buried in the archives of George Washington University are declassified documents presented to John F. Kennedy by the head of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in March of 1962, 60 years ago. The contents of these documents codenamed Operation Northwoods, detail a proposal for the United States government to dress up agitators as Cubans and then commit a series of terror attacks in Miami and Washington, D.C., as a pretext to justify war with the Castro regime in Cuba. Fortunately, President Kennedy rejected this proposal, and JCS chairman Lyman Lemnitzer was subsequently relieved of his post. Unfortunately, Gen. Lemnitzer would go on to head up NATO for the U.S. throughout the duration of the Vietnam War.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 15 DAYS AGO