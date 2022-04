‘Shining Vale’ is a horror-comedy series that revolves around a dysfunctional family that moves to a small town after the family matriarch Patricia Phelps gets caught cheating on her husband, Terry Phelps. Trying to rebuild their family, they settle into a house with an atrocious history. As some odd incidents take place, Patricia is convinced that she is either depressed or possessed. Soon, the hauntings of the demons become much more real, making it hard for the family to live in the house. Created by the duo of Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan, the horror-comedy series first premiered in March 2022 on Starz.

