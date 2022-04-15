Chicago student blasts ‘disinformation’ conference as an ‘indoctrination session,’ says it pushed ‘propaganda’

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 23 DAYS AGO