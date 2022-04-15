Sounders FC announces lower bowl sellout for Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League Final home leg, upper bowl inventory now available but fans are encouraged to secure tickets quickly
Seattle Sounders FC today announced that Lumen Field’s lower bowl inventory has officially sold out for the club’s 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League Final match vs. Pumas UNAM, being played on Wednesday, May 4 in a 7:00 p.m. PT kickoff. Inventory in the upper bowl remains, but fans wishing to attend...www.soundersfc.com
