Ex-ski resort exec gets 18 months in failed visa plan case

Much like casinos themselves, casino dealing is, for many people, a job shrouded in mystery. Casino dealers are responsible for dealing cards, dropping the roulette ball, distributing dice, and monitoring the pot to ensure no one steals or cheats. To become a dealer, one must complete a casino dealing training course, which entails learning the intricacies and rules of each game, what local and state gambling laws are, and how to spot cheaters. Depending on state regulations, dealers may need to obtain a state or municipal license before they can begin working. Being a good dealer also means you need to be a people person, quick at math, and skilled at facilitating games.

