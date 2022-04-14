Ex-ski resort exec faces sentencing in failed visa plan case

A Louisiana man was convicted for posing as 180 students to obtain $1.4m in grants and loans before spending huge chunks of the cash at casinos.Elliott Sterling, of Baton Rouge, used the students personal information to fill out federal financial aid applications and enroll them for classes at the city’s community college between 2017 and 2019, a court heard.Prosecutors say that Sterling took most of the money for himself and spent more than $253,000 in casinos in Louisiana, Nevada and Pennsylvania.Sterling, who was 32 when he was charged in 2020, represented himself in court and claimed he was innocent and...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 27 DAYS AGO