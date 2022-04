NEEDHAM, Mass. — From the birth of our nation to the present day — Boston and New York — just 215 miles away by road, worlds apart in so many other respects. Whether it’s our real chowder or their ill-conceived red soup. Our modern-day city of champions or their stories of title teams from a time gone by. The differences and rivalries between Boston and New York run deep.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO