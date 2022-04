The board of directors of the Lt. James W. Hotsinpiller, Jr. and Deputy United States Marshal Derek W. Hotsinpiller Scholarship fund has awarded three new scholarships. The scholarship honors the memory of Jim and Derek Hotsinpiller. Jim was a member of the Bridgeport Police Department at the time of his passing. Derek followed in his father’s footsteps, entering law enforcement, and serving as a Deputy United States Marshal. He was fatally wounded while attempting to serve an arrest warrant.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 28 DAYS AGO