Boston's beloved rite of spring is back. The 126th running of the iconic Boston Marathon will be the first staged on Patriots' Day since 2019 — a span of 1,099 days. The 2020 marathon was canceled for the first time in race history because of the pandemic. (Boston was first run in 1897.) COVID-19 concerns prompted another first in 2021: an autumn marathon. The race was held on Oct. 11, meaning just six months separate this Marathon Monday from the last.

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO