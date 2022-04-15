Sheriff: Human remains found on farm near Kansas City
KANSAS CITY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating human remains found on a farm in Clinton County, Missouri, according...hutchpost.com
KANSAS CITY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating human remains found on a farm in Clinton County, Missouri, according...hutchpost.com
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0