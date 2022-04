A patient has described how “every aspect” of her life has been affected by waiting for nearly four years for NHS care.Jo Goulding said that waiting for surgery had a “huge impact” on her family and how her physical health deteriorated while she was waiting for care.Mrs Goulding, who has lived with rheumatoid arthritis since she was seven, has been waiting for various surgeries since summer 2018.Friends told the 49-year-old she was “fading away” because the pain had “eaten her up”.I'm just one of tens of thousands of people who have been waiting a long time - you feel like...

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO