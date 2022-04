Jurgen Klopp thinks Liverpool's chances of winning the quadruple are "really unlikely" - but is he right? We run the numbers to gauge the true probability. Having already won the Carabao Cup, Klopp's side are just a point behind leaders Man City as we enter the final seven games of the season after an impressive unbeaten run in the league saw the champions' seemingly unsurmountable 14-point lead on January 15 evaporate.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 HOURS AGO