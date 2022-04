A CDC panel of outside scientific advisers will meet next week to discuss and likely vote on Covid-19 booster recommendations. The April 20 meeting comes about two weeks after a corresponding committee within the Food and Drug Administration had a general discussion—but no formal recommendation—on how to administer another round of booster shots if they should become necessary in the fall. Both agencies already cleared a second round of Covid-19 booster shots made by.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 6 DAYS AGO